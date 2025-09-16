Spanish fishing sector demands dedicated EU fund due to budget cut fears

The Spanish fishing sector, represented by the organisation CEPESCA, has asked the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, to firmly advocate for a specific and reinforced fund for fisheries within the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028-2034.

The sector has agreed to establish a united front to defend this demand.

The request comes after a proposal from Brussels that would see the allocation for fisheries limited to €2 billion ($2.37 billion), a 67 per cent cut from the €6.1 billion of the current European Maritime Fund for Fisheries and Aquaculture.