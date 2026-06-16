Solomon Islands seaweed farmers to receive new boats

The Solomon Islands Government, through the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR), will distribute 50 boats plus outboard motors to seaweed farmers from various areas throughout the country as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand domestic seaweed production.

The Solomon Islands Government said that the support is aimed at improving transportation and rotational crop harvesting capacity for seaweed farmers, enabling them to access farming sites more efficiently and increase productivity.

The government expects this would then help reduce crop loss from delayed harvests, thus improving biomass recovery immediately at harvest time.