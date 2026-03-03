Sea Harvest Group reports record operating profit of $73m

Sea Harvest Group recorded a 125 per cent increase in operating profit to ZAR1.3 billion ($73 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025. The company attributed this performance to higher hake catch rates, improved pricing, and cost control measures across its operations.

Group revenue from continuing operations grew by 20 per cent to ZAR6.64 billion during the period. This growth was supported by organic expansion and the full-year inclusion of the Sea Harvest Pelagic and Aqunion businesses.

Within the South African fishing segment, revenue rose 24 per cent to ZAR5.1 billion as hake landings increased by 17 per cent. It noted that the performance benefited from the addition of two new freezer trawlers and improved vessel utilisation.