Scottish Sea Farms to stock Shetland site in 2026

Scottish Sea Farms (SSF) will stock its largest site to date at Billy Baa in May 2026. The Shetland farm has a biomass consent of 4,091 tonnes.
The project features nine 160-metre pens and one 120-metre pen. These are the first pens of this size in Shetland and are situated in waters with an average depth of 45 metres.
Total investment for the site reached £7.5 million ($10 million), with most funds allocated to Scottish suppliers. MacDuff Ship Design is constructing a £1.8 million workboat, while Gael Force Marine supplied the pens and moorings.
Infrastructure includes a 500-tonne steel feed barge equipped with a Fjord Maritime hybrid power system. The company stated this technology is expected to reduce fuel and maintenance costs significantly based on previous trials.
The site uses advanced water quality monitoring and aeration to manage seawater temperatures. Colder deep water can be drawn to the surface to improve oxygen levels and reduce the impact of plankton.
Freshwater treatments for fish health will be supported by wellboats with increased capacity. SSF noted that these vessels have also been equipped with improved delousing capabilities over the past 12 months.
Future plans include moving further offshore to deeper locations with improved tidal flow.
The company has identified the Fish Holm site for potential expansion based on favourable hydrodynamic results.