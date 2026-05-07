Scottish salmon survival rate hits record high

Survival rates of farmed salmon in Scotland have reached record highs, reflecting sustained improvements in fish health and farm management, according to local trade body Salmon Scotland.

New figures show survival reached 99.1 per cent in March 2026, the best performance for that month since reporting began in 2018.

Salmon Scotland said this marks an improvement on the previous record in March 2025 when survival stood at 98.98 per cent, and continues recent gains.