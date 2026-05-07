Scottish salmon survival rate hits record high

Survival rates of farmed salmon in Scotland have reached record highs, reflecting sustained improvements in fish health and farm management, according to local trade body Salmon Scotland.
New figures show survival reached 99.1 per cent in March 2026, the best performance for that month since reporting began in 2018.
Salmon Scotland said this marks an improvement on the previous record in March 2025 when survival stood at 98.98 per cent, and continues recent gains.
Survival across the first quarter of the year also reached a record high, averaging 99.03 per cent between January and March, the strongest start to a year.
The record start to 2026 follows a strong 2025, when monthly survival averaged around 98.3 per cent across the year.
Salmon Scotland said that, since 2018, salmon farmers have invested more than £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in innovation across veterinary care, technology, and stock management, helping to improve survival rates and strengthen resilience.
“These figures are a testament to our members’ hard work and commitment to fish health and welfare, and to responsible farming," said Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland.
"Record survival rates are encouraging and reflect the dedication of farmers across Scotland’s coastal communities. They also show the impact of sustained investment in fish health, technology, and farm management."
Scottish salmon is the UK’s top food export and remains the country’s most popular fish, with international sales reaching £828 million (US$1.13 billion) in 2025 and domestic sales worth £1.5 billion (US$2 billion).
The sector contributes almost £1 billion to the economy each year, Salmon Scotland said.