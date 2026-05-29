Scottish salmon processor fined for theoretical climate disaster that never happened

Scottish salmon processor Scottish Sea Farms has been fined £70,000 (US$94,000) by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) after breaches of fluorinated greenhouse gas regulations were identified at its salmon processing facility at Gremista Industrial Estate in Lerwick, Shetland.

Two civil penalties of £35,000 (US$47,000) each were issued after SEPA discovered that refrigeration equipment at the site was operating without required leakage detection systems.

“Fluorinated gases are potent greenhouse gases, in some cases thousands of times more harmful to the environment than carbon dioxide," said Rodney Allan, F-Gas Specialist in SEPA’s Carbon Reduction Team. "The requirement for leakage detection systems is there to help prevent unnecessary emissions that contribute to climate change" [Really? -ed].