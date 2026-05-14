Scottish salmon exports soar to £6b over past decade

Scotland's salmon exports have soared over the past decade, with overseas sales worth more than £6 billion (US$8 billion), new figures have revealed.
Analysis of HMRC data by trade body Salmon Scotland shows the UK’s top food export reached 94 global markets between 2016 and 2025.
Annual export value rose from £445 million (US$602 million) at the start of the decade to £828 million (US$1.12 billion) last year, an increase of 86 per cent.
Volumes also rose by 51 per cent over the same period, with Scottish salmon shipped to markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Produced in waters off the north west Highlands, Argyll and Bute, the Western Isles, Orkney, and Shetland, around 110,000 tonnes of Scottish salmon went to 45 direct markets in 2025, equivalent to more than 700 million meals, according to Salmon Scotland.
The £6.1 billion (US$8.3 billion) total was spread across Scotland’s salmon farming regions, with exports worth £1.7 billion (US$2.3 billion) in the north west Highlands, £1.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) in Shetland, £1.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) in Argyll and Bute, £1.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in the Western Isles, and £663 million (US$897 million) in Orkney.
However, Scottish salmon production has increased by just 1.8 per cent per year over the past decade, prompting calls for smarter regulation to help the sector meet rising demand.
“This analysis shows the extraordinary success of Scottish salmon overseas, with more than £6 billion in export sales over the past decade and our fish reaching almost 100 markets around the world," said Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland. “But the figures also underline the challenge. Demand continues to grow, yet production has increased only modestly.
“What we need is smarter, more effective regulation, not less regulation, so Scotland can meet rising demand sustainably while maintaining the highest standards.”
France and the United States remained the biggest markets in 2025, worth £337 million (US$456 million) and £301 million (US$407 million) respectively, followed by China at £97 million (US$130 million). Together, the top three markets accounted for almost 89 per cent of export value, underlining both the strength of established demand and the opportunity to grow sales in emerging markets, according to Salmon Scotland.
Producers are also preparing for an export boost to India ahead of the UK-India free trade agreement coming into force, which is expected to remove the current 33 per cent tariff on Scottish salmon.
The UK is also advancing trade talks with Persian Gulf states including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while a new agreement with South Korea has secured permanent tariff-free access for UK goods. Scottish salmon exports to South Korea rose sharply before the pandemic, and improved market access could help exporters capitalise on demand across Asia.