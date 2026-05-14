Scottish salmon exports soar to £6b over past decade

Scotland's salmon exports have soared over the past decade, with overseas sales worth more than £6 billion (US$8 billion), new figures have revealed.

Analysis of HMRC data by trade body Salmon Scotland shows the UK’s top food export reached 94 global markets between 2016 and 2025.

Annual export value rose from £445 million (US$602 million) at the start of the decade to £828 million (US$1.12 billion) last year, an increase of 86 per cent.