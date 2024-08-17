Scottish salmon exports jump 41 per cent in H1

France remained the top destination for Scottish salmon, with first-half sales increasing by 91 per cent to £261 million compared to the same period last year. The value of exports to Poland, Ireland and the Netherlands dipped in the first half.

Overall, exports to the European Union increased 57 per cent to £272 million, whilst non-EU sales increased 21 per cent to £159 million.

Salmon Scotland said continued growth could set a record year for international sales, as exports of Scottish salmon reached £706 million over the last 12 months, up 17 per cent year-on-year. The volume of fish transported also increased 12 per cent compared to a year ago.