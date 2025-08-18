Scottish salmon export sales poised to hit £1b amid strong global demand
Scottish salmon export sales could break through the £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) barrier for the first time, driven by growing international demand, local trade body Salmon Scotland said recently.
New figures show that salmon exports from Scotland rose by 33 per cent to £941 million (US$1.27 billion) in the rolling 12 months to the end of June 2025. It comes as Scottish salmon farmers prepare to tap into the lucrative Indian market following the free trade agreement negotiated by the UK Government.
The figures have been welcomed by both the UK and Scottish governments, with ministers praising the sector’s contribution to the economy.
In the first six months of 2025 alone, exports were worth £528 million (US$715 million), putting the UK’s largest food export on track for a record-breaking year.
Significant increases in value were seen in the US, China, Taiwan and Canada, reflecting strong growth in these key markets.
US demand for Scottish salmon continues to rise steeply, but uncertainty remains over the global impact of tariffs, with First Minister John Swinney raising the issue during a recent meeting with President Donald Trump.
Salmon Scotland is calling for the complete removal of tariffs on Scottish salmon exports to the US and said that 2025 could set a record for international sales if current growth continues.
TThese latest export figures show another period of remarkable success for Scottish salmon," said Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland. "They reflect the hard work of our farmers and the growing global demand for our nutritious fish."
France continues to dominate as the top international market for Scottish salmon, making up nearly half (45 per cent) of exports in the year to June.
Overall, EU export sales dipped seven per cent to £423 million (US$573 million), while non-EU sales surged by 106 per cent to £518 million (US$702 million) on a rolling annual basis.
Salmon Scotland said the recent UK-EU trade deal opens doors for higher salmon exports to Europe, but US tariffs are pushing rival producers to focus more on European markets.
Meanwhile, producers are exploring new opportunities in India, the world’s third-largest fish market, following the signing of a free trade deal that will slash tariffs on exports.