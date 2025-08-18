Scottish salmon export sales poised to hit £1b amid strong global demand

Scottish salmon export sales could break through the £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) barrier for the first time, driven by growing international demand, local trade body Salmon Scotland said recently.

New figures show that salmon exports from Scotland rose by 33 per cent to £941 million (US$1.27 billion) in the rolling 12 months to the end of June 2025. It comes as Scottish salmon farmers prepare to tap into the lucrative Indian market following the free trade agreement negotiated by the UK Government.