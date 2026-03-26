Scotland's Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre to receive Crown Estate funding

Scotland's Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) will benefit from a new £7 million (US$9 million) funding package from Crown Estate Scotland (CES), the public corporation that manages Scotland’s seabed.
Under the new five-year agreement, CES will provide SAIC with £1.4 million (US$1.9 million) per annum to deliver and enhance its core operations and to provide seed funding for R&D projects.
The move will also see SAIC become independent from its current host institution, the University of Stirling.
The funding arrangement will be guided by a new contractual arrangement between SAIC and the Scottish Government, ensuring there is clear governmental oversight of the work of the cluster.
CES said the new SAIC will operate as a fully independent legal entity with a distinct governance and delivery model, separate from the legacy SAIC that had been hosted by the University of Stirling.
“SAIC’s research underpins the strategic priorities of Crown Estate Scotland, and this investment will help safeguard future aquaculture leasing, support sustainable development and enhance environmental outcomes, for the benefit of the people of Scotland,” said Mike Spain, Director of Aquaculture and Marine Ecosystem Services with CES.
The new funding agreement will begin on April 1, 2026.