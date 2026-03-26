Scotland's Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre to receive Crown Estate funding

Scotland's Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) will benefit from a new £7 million (US$9 million) funding package from Crown Estate Scotland (CES), the public corporation that manages Scotland’s seabed.

Under the new five-year agreement, CES will provide SAIC with £1.4 million (US$1.9 million) per annum to deliver and enhance its core operations and to provide seed funding for R&D projects.

The move will also see SAIC become independent from its current host institution, the University of Stirling.