SBH Marine Holdings swings to profit in Q3 2025

Malaysian aquaculture company SBH Marine Holdings has reported a profit after taxation (PAT) of MYR1.55 million ($373,000) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reversing a loss after taxation (LAT) of MYR0.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Revenue for the quarter was MYR48.7 million, down from MYR57.2 million in Q3 2024. The company attributed the decrease primarily to a drop in merchant trade revenue caused by supply shortages from suppliers in Indonesia.
The group's profit before taxation (PBT) for the quarter was MYR1.49 million, an improvement from a loss before taxation (LBT) of MYR0.04 million in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.
This improvement was mainly due to better operational performance from its aquaculture farms and a reversal of impairment losses on trade receivables amounting to MYR2.1 million.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the group recorded revenue of MYR140.7 million, slightly up from MYR138.9 million in the same period last year. Nine-month PAT rose significantly to MYR3.20 million from MYR0.49 million in the previous year.
SBH Marine noted that its performance continued to be impacted by a weaker US dollar and US trade tariffs, which pressured gross profit margins. However, the company remains optimistic about prospects, citing ongoing expansion plans in China and the Middle East and the progress of its Selinsing farm development.