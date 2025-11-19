SBH Marine Holdings swings to profit in Q3 2025

Malaysian aquaculture company SBH Marine Holdings has reported a profit after taxation (PAT) of MYR1.55 million ($373,000) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reversing a loss after taxation (LAT) of MYR0.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter was MYR48.7 million, down from MYR57.2 million in Q3 2024. The company attributed the decrease primarily to a drop in merchant trade revenue caused by supply shortages from suppliers in Indonesia.