Salmon Scotland to allocate funds to help address declining wild fish stocks

Trade body Salmon Scotland will allocate conservation funds totalling £230,000 (US$300,000) to repair Scotland’s rivers and help halt the sharp decline in wild salmon and sea trout.

The association's wild fisheries fund will back projects that strengthen river habitats, protect spawning grounds, and boost survival rates for wild fish. This forms part of a wider five-year, £1.5 million (US$2 million) investment from Scotland’s salmon farmers to support river restoration and help rebuild wild fish populations.