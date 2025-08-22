Salmon farmer SalMar's Q2 2025 profit hit by low prices

Norwegian salmon farmer SalMar has reported a financially weak second quarter for 2025, with its operational profit hit by poor price achievement for its fish. The results came despite what the company describes as very good biological development, which it says lays a strong foundation for increased volumes and better cost performance in the second half of the year.

The group’s operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the three months ending June 30 was NOK524 million ($49 million). The company stated that the quarter was financially weak, as expected, due to a high proportion of downgraded fish, particularly in Central Norway, which negatively impacted the prices it could command. Total harvest volume for the group in the quarter was 64,500 tonnes.