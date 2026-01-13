Salmon Evolution shifts to technical advisory role for South Korean project

Salmon Evolution has provided an update on its partnership to build a land-based salmon farming facility with Dongwon Industries in South Korea. The parties have agreed to replace the existing joint venture agreement with a technical advisory agreement.

Under this new arrangement, Salmon Evolution will provide technical advisory services on market terms. This shift positions Dongwon Industries to advance the project on its own terms with full responsibility for project financing.

Salmon Evolution will provide technical advisory services on market terms, including provisions for potentially significant royalty payments linked to certain operational milestones. The company has no further investment commitments under the new agreement.