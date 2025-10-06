Salmon Evolution reports record biomass production and higher harvest weights for Q3

Net biomass growth for the quarter was approximately 1,800 tonnes, a six per cent increase from the second quarter. The farm remained fully stocked, with a standing biomass of 3,009 tonnes at the end of the period.

Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO of Salmon Evolution, noted that salmon prices recovered during September on the back of negative year-on-year growth in Norwegian biomass, which is supporting an increasingly tight supply-demand balance going into 2026.

"With a fully stocked farm and steadily improving production and harvest weights, Salmon Evolution is well positioned to capitalize on this," he said.