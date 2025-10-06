Salmon Evolution reports record biomass production and higher harvest weights for Q3

Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution has reported continued stable operations with minimal mortality and an all-time high for biomass production in the third quarter of 2025. The company announced its fifth consecutive quarter of increased biomass production.
During the third quarter, the company harvested 1,387 tonnes (HOG) with an all-in price realisation of approximately NOK61 ($5.70) per kilogram. The average harvest weight was 3.5 kilograms, up twenty per cent from the previous quarter.
Net biomass growth for the quarter was approximately 1,800 tonnes, a six per cent increase from the second quarter. The farm remained fully stocked, with a standing biomass of 3,009 tonnes at the end of the period.
Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO of Salmon Evolution, noted that salmon prices recovered during September on the back of negative year-on-year growth in Norwegian biomass, which is supporting an increasingly tight supply-demand balance going into 2026.
"With a fully stocked farm and steadily improving production and harvest weights, Salmon Evolution is well positioned to capitalize on this," he said.