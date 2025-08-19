Salmon Evolution Q2 results hit by weak prices and higher farming costs

Land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution has reported revenues of NOK91.1 million ($8.86 million) for the second quarter of 2025, after harvesting 1,232 tonnes head-on gutted (HOG) of salmon. However, the company's results were impacted by weak salmon prices and temporarily higher farming costs, leading to a farming EBITDA of negative NOK13.2 million and a Group EBITDA of negative NOK25.6 million for the quarter.

The company stated that the higher farming costs were due to non-recurring factors related to the harvest of underperforming groups affected by smolt quality issues from last year. The farm's net biomass growth for the quarter was 1,604 tonnes, a figure that was reduced by approximately 100 tonnes due to a precautionary pause in feeding related to construction for the facility's second phase.