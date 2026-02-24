Salmon Evolution enters scale-up phase despite loss in Q4 2025

Salmon Evolution reported revenues of NOK98.7 million ($9.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. It noted that farming operations reached breakeven when excluding costs associated with the expansion of its Indre Harøy facility.

The company recorded a group EBITDA loss of NOK8.4 million following the harvest of 1,203 tonnes HOG. It attributed the financial results to high supply growth which placed continued pressure on market prices during the period.

Chief Executive Officer Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen said that while the quarter was affected by market prices, “the underlying financial development was in line with our expectations.” He added that the company prioritised 2026 by entering the year with record biomass levels.