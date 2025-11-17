Salmon Evolution attributes Q3 operating losses to weak prices; record biomass production also posted

Salmon Evolution declared a harvest guidance of 7,000 tonnes HOG for 2026, up 50 per cent compared to expected 2025 volumes. The company added that salmon prices have been recovering through September with forward prices expectations significantly up during the quarter.

The second phase of Salmon Evolution's Indre Harøy land-based salmon farm expansion project is progressing according to plan, with first smolt release scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Testing and commissioning will start in less than 30 days, the company announced on November 11.

"This is a complete gamechanger, and I am more confident than ever that Salmon Evolution will deliver strong value for our stakeholders and continue to lead the industry forward," remarked Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO of Salmon Evolution, in relation to Indre Harøy phase two.