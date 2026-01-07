SalMar releases preliminary harvest figures for 2025

Norwegian fish farming group SalMar has released its trading update for the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting a total consolidated harvest volume of 84,100 tonnes gutted weight.
The figures bring the company’s total harvested volume for the full year 2025 to 284,500 tonnes.
In Norway, the central farming operation contributed 43,400 tonnes during the fourth quarter, while the northern farming operation produced 36,900 tonnes.
For the full year, these two regions combined for 264,600 tonnes of the group's total output.
The group’s Icelandic operations, Icelandic Salmon, recorded a fourth-quarter harvest of 3,800 tonnes, contributing to a full-year total of 12,700 tonnes.
SalMar Ocean reported zero harvest volume for the final quarter of the year, following a total of 7,200 tonnes produced earlier in 2025.
All reported figures are based on preliminary data. The company said its full fourth-quarter 2025 financial report is scheduled for release on February 10, 2026.