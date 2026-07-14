SalMar enters agreement to acquire 70 per cent of competitor Masoval

Norwegian salmon producer SalMar announced that it has agreed to acquire approximately 70 per cent of the share capital in aquaculture firm Måsøval from Heimstø.

Under the terms of the agreement, SalMar will acquire 85,727,553 shares at NOK39.50 ($4.045) per share, valuing the transaction at approximately NOK3.4 billion. This acquisition is expected to provide a stronger platform for continued growth in Central Norway, where both companies share a common heritage on Frøya.

In a statement, SalMar projected that the deal will deliver improved resource utilisation and infrastructure, whilst facilitating long-term value creation. The transaction values the entire share capital of Måsøval at approximately NOK4.84 billion.