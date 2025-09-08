Royal Greenland improves results in H1 2025 but still posts loss

Greenlandic state-owned seafood company Royal Greenland has announced a significant improvement in its half-year financial results for 2025. The company's result before tax showed a positive development of DKK48 million ($6.72 million) compared to the same period in 2024 when it posted a deficit of around DKK59 million. This improvement, which amounts to a total of DKK102 million compared to 2023, is attributed to the company's turnaround and strategy plans.

Despite the improvement, the company still reported a deficit of DKK11 million before tax for H1 2025 and described the result as "unsatisfactory" in light of its long-term economic ambitions.