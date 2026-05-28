Report: Scotland's mussel production reached record figures in 2025

The Marine Directorate of Scotland recently published a survey detailing Scottish shellfish farm production figures for 2025.

The survey found that common mussel and Pacific oyster continued to be the main species produced, both in terms of tonnage and value. Production of common mussels and Pacific oyster each increased by five per cent compared with 2024.

In 2025, 12,303 tonnes of common mussel were produced for the table market. The Marine Directorate said this represents the highest level of common mussel production recorded in Scotland.