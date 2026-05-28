Report: Scotland's mussel production reached record figures in 2025

The Marine Directorate of Scotland recently published a survey detailing Scottish shellfish farm production figures for 2025.
The survey found that common mussel and Pacific oyster continued to be the main species produced, both in terms of tonnage and value. Production of common mussels and Pacific oyster each increased by five per cent compared with 2024.
In 2025, 12,303 tonnes of common mussel were produced for the table market. The Marine Directorate said this represents the highest level of common mussel production recorded in Scotland.
Pacific oyster shells production for the table market meanwhile amounted to 2.5 million shells in 2025. Native oyster production decreased by seven per cent from 170,000 shells to 158,000 shells in 2025.
King scallop production increased by four per cent, from 23,000 shells to 24,000 shells in 2025. Production of queen scallops is not reported due to low levels of production and a small number of producers.
The number of common mussel production sites with sufficient spat settlement increased by 15 per cent from 97 sites to 112 sites in 2025.
The first sale value of the Scottish shellfish farming sector was estimated at £15.1 million (US$20.2 million), representing an eight per cent increase of compared with 2024.
For shellfish health purposes, 110 out of 272 sites were inspected during 2025 under a risk-based surveillance programme.
Movement restrictions remain in place for the presence of Bonamia ostreae at Loch Sunart and the Dornoch Firth in Highland region, West Loch Tarbert and Lynn of Lorne, Loch Creran and Loch Etive in Strathclyde region.