Proximar Seafood salmon harvest rises in second quarter of 2026

Norwegian-Japanese fish farmer Proximar Seafood harvested 726 tonnes of head-on gutted salmon during the second quarter, representing an increase from the 697 tonnes harvested in the first quarter of 2026.
This brings the total harvest for the company since September 2024 to approximately 2,800 tonnes.
Biological indicators remained strong during the period, with a 99.3 per cent superior grade and a 98.9 per cent survival rate in the grow-out stage. As of June 30, the company reported a standing biomass of 1,730 tonnes compared to 1,880 tonnes on March 31.
With the inclusion of the harvested biomass of 875 tonnes live weight, gross biomass growth for the quarter reached 726 tonnes.
Feeding was temporarily affected by elevated turbidity levels likely stemming from operational parameters, although the company indicated that the root cause is still being identified.
These turbidity levels have since improved and are no longer restricting feeding, with fish appetite developing positively among the approximately two point one million healthy salmon currently in production.
In June, a targeted harvest of smaller fish was initiated to free up tank capacity and prioritise increasing the average harvest sizes to above three kilograms.
This adjusted harvest plan impacted average harvest weights during the quarter, which ended at 2.56 kilograms, though sizes are trending up from approximately 2.25 kilograms in the previous quarter.
Improving to approximately NOK64 ($6.1) per kilogram from NOK54 per kilogram in the first quarter, the average net sales price increased despite being limited by a weaker spot market and restricted sales of fish above three kilograms.
For fish exceeding three kilograms, the average price achieved was around NOK75 per kilogram, which matched the price from the previous quarter.
Stable sales prices with established customers highlighted the value of contracts during the weak spot market, Proximar explained.
Market conditions are expected by the company to improve in the third quarter. This expected improvement is supported by an increase in contracted sales.