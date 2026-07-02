Proximar Seafood salmon harvest rises in second quarter of 2026

Norwegian-Japanese fish farmer Proximar Seafood harvested 726 tonnes of head-on gutted salmon during the second quarter, representing an increase from the 697 tonnes harvested in the first quarter of 2026.

This brings the total harvest for the company since September 2024 to approximately 2,800 tonnes.

Biological indicators remained strong during the period, with a 99.3 per cent superior grade and a 98.9 per cent survival rate in the grow-out stage. As of June 30, the company reported a standing biomass of 1,730 tonnes compared to 1,880 tonnes on March 31.