Proximar Seafood reports Q2 loss after production woes
Proximar Seafood has reported a significant operating loss for the second quarter of 2025, as the land-based salmon farmer’s results were heavily impacted by production challenges that led to lower-than-expected harvest weights. The company generated its first significant revenues during the period but faced setbacks from biofilter incidents that constrained fish feeding and growth.
For the three months ending June 30, the company posted revenues of NOK23.8 million ($2.2 million), with first-half revenues totalling NOK68.3 million. However, this was overshadowed by an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of NOK55.2 million for the quarter.
The company stated that one-time effects and fair value adjustments impacted the operating result by approximately NOK28 million. The results were also hit by lower average price achievement due to the smaller harvest weights.
The operational issues meant that while market-size fish of over three kilograms commanded a premium price of NOK108 per kilogram, the overall average price for the 321 tonnes harvested in the quarter was just NOK75 per kilogram. In a positive development, the company noted that full production capacity was restored in July.
Chief Executive Officer Joachim Nielsen stated, "We entered the second half with all modules in operation and expect growth rates and harvest weights to gradually increase." The company expects to provide more detailed guidance for 2025 and 2026 soon.
To bolster its financial position, Proximar has announced a comprehensive refinancing plan, including a fully underwritten NOK150 million rights issue, a voluntary conversion of its outstanding convertible bond to equity, and amendments to its debt facilities.