Proximar Seafood reports Q2 loss after production woes

Proximar Seafood has reported a significant operating loss for the second quarter of 2025, as the land-based salmon farmer’s results were heavily impacted by production challenges that led to lower-than-expected harvest weights. The company generated its first significant revenues during the period but faced setbacks from biofilter incidents that constrained fish feeding and growth.

For the three months ending June 30, the company posted revenues of NOK23.8 million ($2.2 million), with first-half revenues totalling NOK68.3 million. However, this was overshadowed by an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of NOK55.2 million for the quarter.