Proximar Seafood reports biomass growth in Q3 2025

Norwegian-Japanese fish farmer Proximar Seafood reported a standing biomass of 1,389 tonnes at its Oyama facility in Japan as of September 29, up from 1,294 tonnes at the end of the second quarter. Gross biomass growth in the period was 524 tonnes, including 429 tonnes harvested.

The company currently has 21 batches in production, with about 2.2 million Atlantic salmon. Third-quarter harvest volume reached 356 tonnes head-on gutted (HOG), bringing the year-to-date harvest to about 1,000 tonnes.