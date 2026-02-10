Proximar Seafood expects higher harvest weights following January production update

Proximar Seafood announced a production update following harvests conducted in January 2026. The company stated it is seeing "positive biological developments" across the majority of its production.

Harvest volumes for the full year 2026 are estimated between 3,500 and 4,000 tonnes head-on gutted, according to Proximar. It noted that improvements made in production are showing positive effects on growth.

“Harvest in the first two months will reflect the impact of earlier operational challenges, but we expect predictable and robust production moving forward,” said Joachim Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer. He added that the implementation of AI-enabled camera surveillance permits better control and monitoring of the biomass.