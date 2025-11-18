Portuguese retail firm Jeronimo Martins acquires stake in Norwegian fish farmer Norcod

The board of directors of Norwegian cod farming company Norcod has proposed that an extraordinary general meeting be resolved to issue of 12,707,454 new shares in a private placement raising gross proceeds of NOK157 million (US$15.5 million) directed towards Portuguese agribusiness retail firm Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar (JMA).

The subscription price in the private placement shall be NOK12.375 (US$1.22) per new share. Norcod said the investment will significantly accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, strengthen its shareholder base, and lay the foundation for what could evolve into a long-term strategic partnership with one of Europe’s most successful food retail groups.