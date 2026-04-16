Peruvian fishing exports reach $1.21b in first quarter of 2026

Peruvian fishing revenue from exports reached approximately $1.21 billion during the first quarter of 2026 following a significant increase in health certifications.
The national authority for fisheries and aquaculture health and safety, known as Sanipes, reported issuing 7,118 health certificates between January 1 and March 31.
These documents permitted 194 Peruvian companies to ship 597,202 tonnes of seafood products to international markets. This volume represents a 53.74 per cent increase compared to the first quarter of 2025 according to the agency.
Leading exports consisted of squid, anchovy, jack mackerel, prawns, and scallops. China, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan were identified as the primary destination markets for the shipments.
Jesús Barrientos, the Vice Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, said, “This result demonstrates that the Peruvian fishing and aquaculture sector continues to strengthen its international competitiveness based on quality, traceability, and sanitary compliance.” He noted that the certifications allow more firms to reach global markets.
Sanipes stated it is expected to reach 14,847 certifications by June 30. The agency further projected that it is expected to issue 26,174 certificates by December 31, which would surpass the 25,536 certificates issued in 2025.