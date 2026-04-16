Peruvian fishing exports reach $1.21b in first quarter of 2026

Peruvian fishing revenue from exports reached approximately $1.21 billion during the first quarter of 2026 following a significant increase in health certifications.

The national authority for fisheries and aquaculture health and safety, known as Sanipes, reported issuing 7,118 health certificates between January 1 and March 31.

These documents permitted 194 Peruvian companies to ship 597,202 tonnes of seafood products to international markets. This volume represents a 53.74 per cent increase compared to the first quarter of 2025 according to the agency.