Officials reject planning consent for future Bakkafrost Scotland salmon farm

Bakkafrost Scotland has failed to secure planning consent for a new salmon farm after local officials deemed that the proposed facility would adversely impact existing commercial fishing activity in the area.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the local authority governing the Isle of Lewis, said that Bakkafrost, "had failed to demonstrate that the proposed development would not result in an unacceptable exclusion of commercial fishing activity from a historically important and economically productive fishing ground."