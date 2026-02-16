Ode expands investment in submersible cod farming

Submersible cod farming company Ode is increasing its investment in deep farming technology following the conclusion of its first production cycle. The company plans to roll out the solution to two additional sites during the spring of 2026.

The world’s first cod produced in a submersible cage was packed and sold to customers in Europe, the United States, and Asia shortly before December 25. Ode stated its production at the Alida site showed faster growth, improved control of maturation, and a more stable production environment.

"The positive results from Alida have confirmed most of our hypotheses about the benefits of deep farming for cod," said Chief Executive Officer Ola Kvalheim. He noted that the company must continue to develop in order to optimise and test the effects at a larger scale.