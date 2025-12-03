OBITUARY | Alf-Helge Aarskog, former CEO of Mowi

Alf-Helge Aarskog, the former Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian salmon farming company Mowi, died last Friday, November 28, following a short illness.
Aarskog served as CEO of Mowi for ten years until he stepped down in 2019. This made him Mowi's second-longest serving chief executive after company founder Thor Mowinckel.
Born in 1967, Aarskog graduated from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences and eventually became involved in the aquaculture sector. He had worked at a number of Norwegian companies including Mowi, Fjord Seafood, and Lerøy.
He was serving as CEO of Lerøy when he returned to Mowi, having been appointed CEO of the latter company by then-Chairman and former Lerøy CEO Ole-Eirik Lerøy.
Aarskog's tenure as CEO of Mowi included the company's diversification into other aquaculture-related activities such as fish feed distribution and operations of vessels, particularly wellboats.
After leaving Mowi, he took on board membership positions in a number of companies and also spent three years as a project manager at Eide Fjordbruk.
Aarskog had earlier said that he stepped down from the CEO role at Mowi as he believed chief executives and chairpersons should spend no more than seven years in their respective positions.
"I don't see anyone who is sharp after having been there for eight years," he once said during an interview.