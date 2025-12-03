OBITUARY | Alf-Helge Aarskog, former CEO of Mowi

Born in 1967, Aarskog graduated from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences and eventually became involved in the aquaculture sector. He had worked at a number of Norwegian companies including Mowi, Fjord Seafood, and Lerøy.

He was serving as CEO of Lerøy when he returned to Mowi, having been appointed CEO of the latter company by then-Chairman and former Lerøy CEO Ole-Eirik Lerøy.