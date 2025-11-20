NZ$1m financial aid for Mahurangi oyster farmers following wastewater spill

The spill occurred during the final peak of the oyster harvest season. Consequently, the contamination event triggered a mandatory 28-day harvest ban.

Tee Hale Pennington, Chief Executive of Aquaculture New Zealand, stated, “This incident has struck at the heart of our oyster farming community. Our farmers have endured immense stress and uncertainty through no fault of their own.”

While the agreement provides immediate relief, work is ongoing to quantify the full extent of losses, including long-term reputational impacts. AQNZ stated it will continue to advocate for the farmers' total losses to be financially settled by Watercare by the end of the year.