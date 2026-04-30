NSW Government announces funding for Shoalhaven aquaculture sector

The New South Wales Government and four local businesses are investing AU$5.7 million ($4 million) into the Shoalhaven South Coast oyster, kelp, and seafood sector.

This funding, announced on April 30, follows a recent AU$14 million investment involving 10 aquaculture businesses on the Far South Coast.

The state government is contributing AU$3.79 million while grant recipients provide AU$1.9 million in co-funding across four specific projects.