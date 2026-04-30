NSW Government announces funding for Shoalhaven aquaculture sector

The New South Wales Government and four local businesses are investing AU$5.7 million ($4 million) into the Shoalhaven South Coast oyster, kelp, and seafood sector.
This funding, announced on April 30, follows a recent AU$14 million investment involving 10 aquaculture businesses on the Far South Coast.
The state government is contributing AU$3.79 million while grant recipients provide AU$1.9 million in co-funding across four specific projects.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty noted that the initiative aligns with an industry collaboration targeting a doubling of the sector's economic output by 2030.
Venus Shell Systems received AU$3 million to expand a seaweed processing facility intended to produce larger volumes of ingredients for skincare, nutrition, and medical products. The project aims to support local employment and other marine producers by converting seaweed and by-products into useful goods.
A grant of AU$1 million was awarded to Joonga Land and Water Aboriginal Corporation to purchase machinery for more efficient sea urchin processing. The corporation intends to create new food products from urchins and convert leftover shells into soil-improvement materials.
Goodnight Oysters will use AU$166,612 to install equipment for handling young oysters, which the company stated is designed to help more of them survive and grow to full size. These upgrades are intended to improve safety and increase the supply of oysters available for other local farmers.
Southern Oyster Culture was granted AU$145,895 to obtain a new grading machine and install a cool room to eliminate long transport trips. The company expects these additions to make oyster handling more efficient while increasing production in Lake Conjola and Burrill Lake.
More than AU$200 million from the regional development trust is currently being distributed through various programs and projects, the government noted.