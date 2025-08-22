Norwegian seafood industry calls for state investment in fish feed

The requested NOK5 billion would be used as risk capital to provide room for investments and incentives that can make more “sustainable" feed profitable to produce and use.

A preliminary report from an industry working group has identified over 300,000 tonnes of available domestic raw materials that could be quickly utilised. As an example, the group cited the planned AQUASIRI facility in Åfjord, which could produce 100,000 tonnes of feed ingredients from bristle worms.

Eriksson stated that the issue is about, "food security, preparedness and new jobs along the coast," and confirmed that the Seafood Companies will challenge key politicians on the need for action at the upcoming Aqua Nor conference.