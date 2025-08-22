Norwegian seafood industry calls for state investment in fish feed
Norway’s seafood industry is asking the government to provide NOK5 billion ($491 million) in the 2026 state budget to be used as risk capital to ensure a faster transition to more "sustainable" fish feed.
Robert H. Eriksson, CEO of the industry association Seafood Companies (Sjømatbedriftene), stated that the move is necessary to accelerate the use of more Norwegian-produced feed raw materials.
The industry group has set a goal that by 2030, all fish feed should come from "sustainable" sources, with at least 25 per cent of the raw materials being produced in Norway, up from the current level of eight per cent.
The association noted that the government's social mission for "sustainable" feed has similar goals but on a longer timeline to 2034, which Eriksson argued is "too long" from a security perspective.
The requested NOK5 billion would be used as risk capital to provide room for investments and incentives that can make more “sustainable" feed profitable to produce and use.
A preliminary report from an industry working group has identified over 300,000 tonnes of available domestic raw materials that could be quickly utilised. As an example, the group cited the planned AQUASIRI facility in Åfjord, which could produce 100,000 tonnes of feed ingredients from bristle worms.
Eriksson stated that the issue is about, "food security, preparedness and new jobs along the coast," and confirmed that the Seafood Companies will challenge key politicians on the need for action at the upcoming Aqua Nor conference.