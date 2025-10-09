Norwegian seafood exports hit NOK17.9b in September

Norway exported seafood worth NOK17.9 billion ($1.66 billion) in September, an increase of NOK1.4 billion, or eight per cent, compared with the same month last year.

The Norwegian Seafood Council stated that the strong month was primarily due to higher prices for mackerel, cod, saithe, and king crab. So far this year, Norway's seafood exports have reached a total value of NOK130.8 billion.