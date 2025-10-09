Norwegian seafood exports hit NOK17.9b in September
Norway exported seafood worth NOK17.9 billion ($1.66 billion) in September, an increase of NOK1.4 billion, or eight per cent, compared with the same month last year.
The Norwegian Seafood Council stated that the strong month was primarily due to higher prices for mackerel, cod, saithe, and king crab. So far this year, Norway's seafood exports have reached a total value of NOK130.8 billion.
The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in September were Poland, China, and the US. China saw the greatest growth in value, with an increase of 39 per cent compared with September last year, driven by strong demand for salmon and prawns.
In the US market, exports grew by nine per cent in value despite a fifteen per cent tariff. This growth was largely boosted by sales of king crab, trout, and mackerel. However, salmon exports to the US fell, which the Seafood Council attributed to stronger competition, increased tariffs, and a weaker dollar.
Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council, noted that quota cuts for several wild-caught species are being felt throughout the value chain.
"When the supply falls, both the export value and the price on store shelves increase. At the same time, the battle for raw materials means that parts of the Norwegian seafood industry are experiencing very demanding times," he said.