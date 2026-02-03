Norwegian researchers to assess viability of blue mussels as fish feed ingredient

Scientists at the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (IMR) have launched a study to determine whether blue mussel can be used as an ingredient in aquaculture feed.

In line with the study, IMR scientists will add blue mussels to salmon feed and study how their inclusion will affect salmon health.

"We want to find out whether blue mussels are safe and nutritious for salmon, and whether processing preserves the nutrients," said IMR scientist and project leader Ikram Belghit.