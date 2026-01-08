Norwegian partners launch research project to help improve salmon resilience against sea lice

Sea lice remain a major constraint on fish welfare, production efficiency, and sustainability in salmon aquaculture. Benchmark said that while the industry has developed a wide range of operational and technological measures to manage lice levels, long-term solutions require fish that are inherently more resilient.

Instead of managing parasites LuseLess will focus on breeding salmon with improved biological resistance. The project builds on insights from previous research from the project CrispResist, showing that Pacific salmon species possess cellular and genetic mechanisms that either reduce lice attachment or eliminate lice early after infection.

Benchmark said that by applying this knowledge to Atlantic salmon, the project seeks to identify new resistance phenotypes that can be incorporated into commercial breeding programmes.