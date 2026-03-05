Norwegian aquaculture firms Mowi and Nova Sea merge operations

Mowi has finalized the decision to merge the aquaculture firm Nova Sea into its existing operations. The company confirmed that the Nova Sea brand and its current activities at Lovund will remain unchanged.

This move follows Mowi acquiring 95 per cent ownership in the business during January 2025 and subsequently launching a voluntary offer to the remaining shareholders.

Approval from Norwegian and international competition authorities was finalized in October 2025, with formal incorporation occurring on March 3, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Ivan Vindheim stated that the two entities are formally joining forces after Mowi acted as a "significant owner" of the company for several decades.