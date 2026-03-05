Norwegian aquaculture firms Mowi and Nova Sea merge operations
Mowi has finalized the decision to merge the aquaculture firm Nova Sea into its existing operations. The company confirmed that the Nova Sea brand and its current activities at Lovund will remain unchanged.
This move follows Mowi acquiring 95 per cent ownership in the business during January 2025 and subsequently launching a voluntary offer to the remaining shareholders.
Approval from Norwegian and international competition authorities was finalized in October 2025, with formal incorporation occurring on March 3, 2026.
Chief Executive Officer Ivan Vindheim stated that the two entities are formally joining forces after Mowi acted as a "significant owner" of the company for several decades.
Following the integration, Mowi said it expects to reach a harvesting volume of 380,000 tonnes in Norway during 2026. The group also anticipates its total global volumes to reach 605,000 tonnes in the same year.
Executive Vice President of Mowi Norway Øyvind Oaland remarked that the inclusion of the firm will strengthen the position of the Norwegian division. He described the unit as a "locomotive" for both the group and the wider global aquaculture sector.
The brand name will be retained through a separate company while the sales and marketing team based at Lovund continues to manage salmon sales.
Ongoing activity at the Nordland site, including the construction of a new salmon slaughterhouse, is scheduled to continue as previously planned.