Norway's Trident Aqua Services places orders for hybrid vessels
Norwegian aquaculture company Trident Aqua Services has placed orders for new hybrid vessels, resulting in a total of seven vessels under construction.
Trident said the new vessels will combine advanced technology with innovative design, meeting the highest requirements for environment, biosecurity, and fish welfare in the aquaculture industry.
A new live fish carrier will be developed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design and built at Zamakona Yards in Bilbao, Spain, making it the fourth vessel that Trident has contracted with the same builder.
With a capacity of 4,000 cubic metres, the vessel will be equipped with a fish-handling system from MMC First Process and a reverse osmosis plant. The vessel will feature a highly flexible platform adaptable to diverse customer needs and will also be equipped to undertake freshwater-based treatments against sea lice and amoebic gill disease.
Norwegian shipbuilder Sletta Verft has meanwhile been selected to deliver a 27-metre workboat. Design work on this vessel, the 17th vessel to be built by Sletta Verft for Trident, will be undertaken by Solstrand Trading.
The workboat will be capable of performing complex service operations in the aquaculture industry. It will be equipped with a 1,570kWh battery pack and an ROV system capable of bolt drilling down to 300 metres.