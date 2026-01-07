Norway's seafood exports up by four per cent year-on-year in 2025

In total, Norway exported 2.8 million tonnes of seafood worth NOK181.5 billion (US$18.07 billion) last year, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) confirmed recently.

The NSC remarked that this is a record value, and corresponds to 38 million meals every single day all year round.

The figure indicated an increase of NOK6.4 billion (US$640 million), or four per cent, compared with 2024.