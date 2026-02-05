Norway's January seafood exports drop by three per cent amid market challenges

Norway exported seafood worth NOK14.8 billion (US$1.53 billion) in January 2026. This is a decrease of NOK416 million (US$42.9 million), or three per cent, compared with the same month last year, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

"Lower salmon prices, a weakened US dollar, reduced quotas for several wild fish species and tougher competition in important markets mean that Norwegian seafood exports fell in January", said Christian Chramer, NSC CEO.

In January last year, the US was Norway's largest single seafood market. One year later, the export value has decreased by 37 per cent, and the country has been overtaken by Poland, the Netherlands and China in the list of Norway's largest single markets.