Norway's fish farming communities to receive government funding for development projects

The Norwegian Government has made more than NOK1.4 billion (US$140 million) in funding available for 143 local and county authorities where fish farming business are situated.
The funds will be allocated for welfare and development projects at these authorities' discretion.
Marianne Sivertsen Næss, Norway's Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, said that the fund will give the municipalities, "greater room for manoeuvre to invest in welfare services and local development for their residents."
The NOK1.4 billion is sourced from the Norwegian Government's aquaculture fund, which consists of income generated from sales of new fish farming permits and from production fees collected for salmon farming.
A total of NOK17 billion (US$1.7 billion) has been allocated from the Norwegian aquaculture fund to various fish farming communities within the country since the scheme was initiated in 2017.
In 2024, a total of NOK4.7 billion (US$470 million) became available for distribution to communities. The notably high amount was due mainly to revenue generated from salmon licence auctions.