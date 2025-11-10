Norway reports slight dip in October seafood exports despite record salmon figures

Norway exported seafood worth NOK18.3 billion (US$1.81 billion) in October 2025, a decrease of NOK122 million (US$12.1 million), or one per cent, compared with the same month last year, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) said recently.
Despite the decline, October was the second highest for Norwegian seafood exports.
"The main reason for the decline in the value of seafood exports in October was a sharp fall in the export volume of mackerel and herring," said NSC CEO Christian Chramer.
"Most other large species had an increase in value in October. For salmon, there was an export record for a single month, both measured in volume and value, in addition to an increase in value for cod, trout, saithe and haddock."
The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in October were Poland, the USA, and the Netherlands.
"In recent years, the US has become an increasingly important market for Norwegian salmon, and in the first quarter of this year, as much as 11.5 per cent of all Norwegian salmon measured in value was exported to the US," added Chramer.
"In recent months, however, growth in the US has slowed. In the last three months, only eight per cent of Norwegian salmon exports have gone to the United States."
At the same time, exports to Asia have increased sharply. As much as 20 per cent of Norwegian salmon exports have gone to Asia in the last three months, up from 17 per cent in the same period last year.
"Strong demand growth in China, as well as tariffs on Norwegian salmon in the US, have been some of the most important drivers behind this development," said Chramer.
So far this year, Norway has exported seafood worth NOK149 billion (US$14.6 billion), which is an increase of 4.2 per cent from the same period last year.
Poland, the USA and China are the largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports so far this year, and China is the largest growth market, measured in value.
Norway exported 148,729 tonnes of salmon worth NOK12.6 billion (US$1.25 billion) in October. Export value increased by NOK816 million (US$80.8 million), or seven per cent, compared with the same month last year.
This is a record-high export value for salmon in a single month, NOK696 million (US$68.9 million) higher than the previous record month, which was in November 2024.