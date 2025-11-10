Norway reports slight dip in October seafood exports despite record salmon figures

Growth in the US has slowed

The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in October were Poland, the USA, and the Netherlands.

"In recent years, the US has become an increasingly important market for Norwegian salmon, and in the first quarter of this year, as much as 11.5 per cent of all Norwegian salmon measured in value was exported to the US," added Chramer.

"In recent months, however, growth in the US has slowed. In the last three months, only eight per cent of Norwegian salmon exports have gone to the United States."