Norway reports drop in total value of seafood exports for second month in a row

Norway exported seafood worth NOK16.6 billion (US$1.65 billion) in November 2025. According to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), this is a decrease of NOK608 million (US$60.4 million), or four per cent, compared with the same month last year.

"This is the second month in a row that seafood exports have fallen in value compared to the same month last year," said NSC CEO Christian Chramer. "In November, even historically high prices were unable to compensate for the decline in volume of a number of wild-caught species."