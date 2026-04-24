Norway forms expert group to improve wild fish quality

Norway’s Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans has established an expert group to recommend measures for improving raw material quality in the wild fish industry. This initiative is intended to determine how better quality can contribute to increasing the value of raw materials at the capture and reception stages, the ministry stated.

Marianne Sivertsen Næss, the Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans, identified the project as a step towards ensuring a competitive seafood industry. Settlement and jobs along the entire coast are supported by the seafood sector, she added.

Specific input regarding quality improvements will be provided by the group to help adjust first-hand sales of fish. Insights from the capture stage, industry and market are represented by its various members, according to the ministry.