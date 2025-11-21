Norway completes 2025 mackerel season with record prices

The Norwegian quota for mackerel for 2025 has been almost fully fished, with record high prices of over NOK50 per kilogram contributing to significant value being brought ashore despite a smaller quota than in 2024.

The Directorate of Fisheries, in collaboration with the Norwegian Coast Guard and the Norwegian Herring Sales Association, monitored the activity. Catches were initially taken in the Norwegian zone before the fishery moved into the British zone later in the season.