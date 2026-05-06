Nordlaks' new semi-closed pen receives first stock of fish

Norwegian salmon harvesting company Nordlaks has reported that its new semi-closed pen has received its first stock of fish.

Named Storbåtsegga, the structure was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design and constructed by Turkish shipbuilder Gemak.

A total of 68,464 fish with an average weight of 5.1 kg were delivered tp the pen from the neighbouring locality of Brottøy.

Since the facility arrived in Vesterålen in November last year, work has been done to complete all the systems so that it would be ready to release fish.