Nordic Halibut reports progress in Q2 2025 results, but still posts loss

Nordic Halibut has reported significant operational and strategic progress in its Q2 2025 report. The company saw a 112 per cent year-on-year increase in harvested volume, reaching 266 tonnes of head-on-gutted (HOG) fish, compared to 126 tonnes in Q2 2024.

This contributed to a total revenue of NOK32 million ($3 million) for the quarter, an increase from NOK19 million in the same period last year. The average sales price also improved by 11 per cent year-on-year to NOK170 per kg HOG.