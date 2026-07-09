Nordic Halibut reports lower harvest and strategic acquisitions in Q2

Nordic Halibut recorded an average sales price of NOK170 ($17) per kilogram of fresh head-on gutted (HOG) halibut during the second quarter of 2026. This price matches the average recorded during the same period in the previous year.
The company harvested 201 tonnes of HOG fish during the period, representing a decrease from the 268 tonnes harvested in the second quarter of 2025.
Despite this quarterly decline, Nordic Halibut said the year-to-date harvest volume of 470 tonnes remains in line with its set target.
During the quarter, the average harvest weight reached 5.2 kilograms, compared to 4.3 kilograms in the second quarter of 2025.
Total sales revenue for the period amounted to NOK30 million from a total sales volume of 182 tonnes, down from 191 tonnes in the same quarter of the previous year.
These quarterly sales consisted of 147 tonnes of fresh HOG fish and 35 tonnes of frozen HOG fish. Biomass increased by 12.3 per cent from the previous quarter, with total sea-based production reflecting an 18.8 per cent growth when including harvested biomass.
To secure full control of harvesting and processing operations, the company noted that strategic acquisitions of Pure Norwegian Seafood were completed during the period.
Additional acquisitions of Gulbygget and Thule Marine were completed to add production capacity and support future growth.
Construction of the Tingvoll facility progressed as planned, with the first section scheduled to receive fish in July 2026. The facility is on track to become fully operational by 2027 and aims for an annual production of 10,350 tonnes by 2031.