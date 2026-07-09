Nordic Halibut reports lower harvest and strategic acquisitions in Q2

Nordic Halibut recorded an average sales price of NOK170 ($17) per kilogram of fresh head-on gutted (HOG) halibut during the second quarter of 2026. This price matches the average recorded during the same period in the previous year.

The company harvested 201 tonnes of HOG fish during the period, representing a decrease from the 268 tonnes harvested in the second quarter of 2025.

Despite this quarterly decline, Nordic Halibut said the year-to-date harvest volume of 470 tonnes remains in line with its set target.