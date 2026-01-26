Nordic Halibut posts revenue growth and increased harvest weights in Q4 2025

Nordic Halibut recorded an average sales price of NOK183 ($17) per kilogram for fresh head-on-gutted fish during the fourth quarter of 2025. According to the Norway-based company, this price remained consistent with the average recorded during the same period of the previous year.

For the full year of 2025, the company achieved an average sales price of NOK175 per kilogram, which was an increase from the NOK167 per kilogram achieved throughout 2024.

The company stated that average harvest weights increased to 6.6 kilograms, compared to 6.3 kilograms in the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales revenue for the final quarter of 2025 reached NOK45 million, based on a total sales volume of 272 tonnes.

This volume consisted of 197 tonnes of fresh head-on-gutted fish and 75 tonnes of frozen product. Nordic Halibut noted that this represents a 59 per cent increase in volume compared to the same period in 2024.